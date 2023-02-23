Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 664 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.