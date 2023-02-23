Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 184.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

