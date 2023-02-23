Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

