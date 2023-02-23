MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $217.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

