Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BRX stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

