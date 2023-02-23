MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

