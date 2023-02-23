MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

