EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.6 %

ENS opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.