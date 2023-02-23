MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

