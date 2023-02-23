MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 255.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,996 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 297,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Stephens boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

