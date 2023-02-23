MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 73.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 77.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

