Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 424 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Vision were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of National Vision by 112.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

National Vision Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

NASDAQ EYE opened at $39.51 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.