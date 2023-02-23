Veritable L.P. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

AIZ stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.