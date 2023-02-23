Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.