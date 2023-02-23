Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $209.42 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

