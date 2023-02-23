Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.9 %

AVY stock opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

