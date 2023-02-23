Prudential PLC Purchases 157 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

