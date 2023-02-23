Prudential PLC Has $374,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Prudential PLC increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

