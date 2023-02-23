Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.37, but opened at $78.00. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $75.81, with a volume of 136,424 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

