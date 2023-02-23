Prudential PLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KEY opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

