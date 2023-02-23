Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,661.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

