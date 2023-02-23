Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nordson by 103.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $231.71.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

