Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.