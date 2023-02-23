Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 17.0% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 100.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 238.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

Q2 Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $66.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

