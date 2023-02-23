Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,119,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,007,000 after acquiring an additional 408,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

