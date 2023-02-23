SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Sarah Blumenstein Sells 24,454 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sarah Blumenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEI Investments alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.