Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 17,934 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $682,209.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,669.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intapp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of INTA opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
