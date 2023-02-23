Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 17,934 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $682,209.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,669.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTA opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

