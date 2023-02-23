Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 327 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 327 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $12,311.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00.
Intapp Stock Performance
Intapp stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
