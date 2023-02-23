Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 327 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 327 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $12,311.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.