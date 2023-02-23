Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $61,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,070,124 shares in the company, valued at $190,890,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Intapp

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

