Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 1,137 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $13,041.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,445.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Olivier Marie sold 253 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $3,187.80.

On Monday, December 19th, Olivier Marie sold 968 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $10,367.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after buying an additional 457,423 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd boosted its stake in Upwork by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in Upwork by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

