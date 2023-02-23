Veritable L.P. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

APLS stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

