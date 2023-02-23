Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

ESS opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.