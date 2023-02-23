Veritable L.P. Has $268,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

