Veritable L.P. Has $313,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,767,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,767,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $39,127,871. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.