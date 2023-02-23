Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.