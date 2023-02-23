Veritable L.P. Has $336,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after buying an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after buying an additional 5,726,233 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

