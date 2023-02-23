Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its 200-day moving average is $172.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.