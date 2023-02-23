Shell Asset Management Co. Has $456,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QCR were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 89.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in QCR by 122.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QCR by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

QCR Stock Up 0.4 %

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,262.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.