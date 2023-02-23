Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

