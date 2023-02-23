Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,682 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,682 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

