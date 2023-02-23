Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after acquiring an additional 268,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,824,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,555,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after buying an additional 185,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $66.42 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

