Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

