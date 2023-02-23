Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

