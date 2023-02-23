Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 139,557 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

