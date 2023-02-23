Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,321,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,046,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

