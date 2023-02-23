Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.37). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of TVTX opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

