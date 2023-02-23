HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP R. Parrish Little Sells 3,980 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP R. Parrish Little sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $111,081.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R. Parrish Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, R. Parrish Little sold 458 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,824.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

