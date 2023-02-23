Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 3,898 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

