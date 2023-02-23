Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Gregory Sessler Sells 2,179 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

