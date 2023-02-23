Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Gregory Sessler Sells 2,179 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Impinj Stock Performance
Shares of PI opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.
Institutional Trading of Impinj
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
Further Reading
