Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) SVP Sells 8,354 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.