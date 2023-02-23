Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) SVP Sells 8,354 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $66.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
- High-Yield Camping World Pulls into Buy Zone
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.